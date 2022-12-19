Share Page Support Us
Step on a Crack (Michael Bennett) First Edition Hardcover by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge [S88]

View larger
$6.59
$5.99
See Options

1 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 221218-105005
ISBN-13: 9780316013949
Weight: 2.7 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Step on a Crack (Michael Bennett) First Edition Hardcover by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge.

Detective Michael Bennett is about to take on the most sinister challenge of his career. The nation has fallen into mourning after the unexpected death of a beloved former first lady, and the most powerful people in the world gather in New York for her funeral. Then the inconceivable occurs. Billionaires, politicians, and superstars of every kind are suddenly trapped within one man’s brilliant and ruthless scenario. Bennett–father of ten–is pulled into the fray. As the danger escalates, Michael is hit with devastating news. After fighting for many years, his wife has succumbed to a terrible disease.

As New York descends into chaos, he has lost the great love of his life and faces raising his ten devastated children alone–and rescuing 34 hostages. Day after day, Bennett confronts the most ruthless man he has ever dealt with, a man who kills without hesitation and counters everything the NYPD and FBI throw at him with impunity. As the entire world watches and the tension boils to a searing heat, Bennett has to find a way out–or face responsibility for the greatest debacle in history.

