Beyond A Reasonable Doubt 2009 Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster Signed by Michael Douglas, Jesse Metcalfe and Amber Tamblyn [D48]

View larger

$89.99

$58.70


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201202-83561-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: September 11, 2009
Rating: PG-13
Details

Beyond A Reasonable Doubt 2009 Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster Signed by Michael Douglas, Jesse Metcalfe and Amber Tamblyn. This poster was distributed to promote the New York-area release of the film in 2009.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 27x40 in

Cast: Amber Tamblyn | Jesse Metcalfe | Michael Douglas | Orlando Jones
Directors: Peter Hyams
Project Name: Beyond A Reasonable Doubt

