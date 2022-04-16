Share Page Support Us
Paramount Theater 1960’s Boston 8×11 Photo Print [210522-0012]

Paramount Theater 1960’s Boston 8×11 Photo Print [210522-0012]
$11.17
$9.97
1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2
SKU: 220417-100636-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New

Opened on February 26, 1932, the 1,797-seat Paramount Theater was the last of the great movie palaces erected on downtown Boston’s Washington Street. It was closed in 1976, and much of its interior detail was lost during asbestos removal in the 1980’s. This photo was taken during the early 1960’s.

  • Size: 11 x 8.5 in
  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
