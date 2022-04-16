Paramount Theater 1960’s Boston 8×11 Photo Print [210522-0012]

View larger $11.17

Opened on February 26, 1932, the 1,797-seat Paramount Theater was the last of the great movie palaces erected on downtown Boston’s Washington Street. It was closed in 1976, and much of its interior detail was lost during asbestos removal in the 1980’s. This photo was taken during the early 1960’s.

