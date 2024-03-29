Bride of Frankenstein Actress Elsa Lanchester Candid 13×19 inch Photo [240325-13]

View larger $27.47

$24.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4

SKU: 240330-115056

Weight: 0.8 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Actress Elsa Lanchester in a rare publicity photo taken in 1943. Elsa Lanchester is famous for playing Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley – The Monster’s Mate – in the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein. Directed by James Whale, Bride of Frankenstein also starred Boris Karloff as The Monster, Colin Clive as Henry Frankenstein, Valerie Hobson as Elizabeth, Ernest Thesiger as Doctor Pretorius, Gavin Gordon as Lord Byron, Douglas Walton as Percy Bysshe Shelley, Una O’Connor as Minnie.

Elsa Lanchester also appeared in numerous other film and television projects, including Witness for the Prosecution (1957), The Bill Cosby Show (1969), Terror in the Wax Museum (1973), Mannix (1972), Willard (1971), Murder by Death (1976), Mary Poppins (1964), The Ford Television Theatre (1952), Hell’s Half Acre (1954), The Girls of Pleasure Island (1953), Potiphar’s Wife (1931), and The Constant Nymph (1928).