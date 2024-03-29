Bride of Frankenstein Actress Elsa Lanchester Candid 13×19 inch Photo [240325-13]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprint Photo Prints
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
- Visit our photo gallery HIT PICTURES: Aerial | Americana | Animal | Architectural | Black and White | Cityscape | Creativity | Entertainment | Event | Humor | Industrial | Landscape | Nature | Photojournalism | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic | Sport | Transportation | War
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Actress Elsa Lanchester in a rare publicity photo taken in 1943. Elsa Lanchester is famous for playing Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley – The Monster’s Mate – in the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein. Directed by James Whale, Bride of Frankenstein also starred Boris Karloff as The Monster, Colin Clive as Henry Frankenstein, Valerie Hobson as Elizabeth, Ernest Thesiger as Doctor Pretorius, Gavin Gordon as Lord Byron, Douglas Walton as Percy Bysshe Shelley, Una O’Connor as Minnie.
Elsa Lanchester also appeared in numerous other film and television projects, including Witness for the Prosecution (1957), The Bill Cosby Show (1969), Terror in the Wax Museum (1973), Mannix (1972), Willard (1971), Murder by Death (1976), Mary Poppins (1964), The Ford Television Theatre (1952), Hell’s Half Acre (1954), The Girls of Pleasure Island (1953), Potiphar’s Wife (1931), and The Constant Nymph (1928).