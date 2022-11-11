Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [221110-5]

Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [221110-5]
View larger
Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [221110-5]
$13.17
From: $11.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 211110-97555-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [221110-5]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 211110-97555-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [221110-5]

Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes. This rare photo of Catherine Bach was taken in August 1985. Until this day, cut-off denim shorts are often referred to as “Daisy Dukes” ever since her character Daisy Duke began wearing them on the original Dukes of Hazzard series.

Specifications

  • Material:
    Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size:
    8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Shaun of the Dead 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (2004) Simon Pegg, Edgar Wright
Masters of Kung Fu Magazine January 1994 – David Carradine, Sophia Crawford, Steve Abbate [189144]
Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Three with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 31-45 (2007) [A75]
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season 3-Disc Blu-ray Special Edition with Exclusive Cryptozoic Trading Card
The Sixties Hardcover First Edition (1998)
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Aug 15, 2008) Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr. [D68]
A Fish Called Wanda Special Edition Blu-ray (2017)
Uncle John’s Syrup Advertising Store 15 x 18 inch Sign Display
Leo Gorcey Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Lobby Card Photo [G46]
Project Arms VIZ Media 24×36 inch Promotional Poster [9332]
Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [221110-5]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3SKU: 211110-97555-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.