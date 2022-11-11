Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Chicago Soft Rock (1970) Columbia KGP 24 Vinyl LP Record K25

Chicago Soft Rock (1970) Columbia KGP 24 Vinyl LP Record K25
View larger
Chicago Soft Rock (1970) Columbia KGP 24 Vinyl LP Record K25
$9.89
$8.99
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU:
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Chicago Soft Rock (1970) Columbia KGP 24 Vinyl LP Record, members; Peter Cetera, Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow, Walter Parazaider, Walfredo Reyes Jr., Ray Herrmann, Neil Donell

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

N.W.A. Straight Outta Compton
The Italian Job (1969) 50th Anniversary Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Quincy Jones
Claudio Simonetti Opera (Dario Argento) Original Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Deluxe Limited Box (199 Copies)
Queen in Concert 22 X 35 inch Music Poster
Blade Runner: Black Lotus Original Television Series Soundtrack CD
The Batman Theme Let’s Dance With the Villains
Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai Original Soundtrack Deluxe Edition Vinyl by RZA
The Fly Original Soundtrack Album Limited Edition Lenticular 3D Cover
The Outsiders Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Special Edition
Richard Pryor Craps (After Hours) Expanded CD Special Edition with Bonus Tracks
VinylSKU:
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.