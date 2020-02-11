Share Page Support Us
A Man Called Adam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1966)

A Man Called Adam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1966)
$19.99

$13.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200211-80366-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Drama | Musical
Studio: Embassy Pictures
Original U.S. Release: August 3, 1966
Rating: NR
Details

A Man Called Adam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1966).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases in the sleeve. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Size: 12 in

Cast: Cicely Tyson | Frank Sinatra Jr. | Ja'net DuBois | Johnny Brown | Lola Falana | Louis Armstrong | Mel Tormé | Ossie Davis | Peter Lawford | Sammy Davis Jr.
Directors: Leo Penn
Project Name: A Man Called Adam

