View larger $19.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200211-80366-1

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Sammy Davis Jr. items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Drama | Musical

Studio: Embassy Pictures

Original U.S. Release: August 3, 1966

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A Man Called Adam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1966).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases in the sleeve. See photos for details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Size: 12 in

Cast: Cicely Tyson | Frank Sinatra Jr. | Ja'net DuBois | Johnny Brown | Lola Falana | Louis Armstrong | Mel Tormé | Ossie Davis | Peter Lawford | Sammy Davis Jr.

Directors: Leo Penn

Project Name: A Man Called Adam

Related Items

Categories

Drama | Embassy Pictures | Music & Spoken Word | Musical | Vinyl