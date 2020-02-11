Share Page Support Us
Mel Brooks’ History of the World: Part I Dialogue and Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1981)

$19.99

$14.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200211-80368-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | History
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1981
Rating: R
Details

Mel Brooks’ History of the World: Part I Dialogue and Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1981).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Size: 12 in

Cast: Cloris Leachman | Dom DeLuise | Gregory Hines | Harvey Korman | Madeline Kahn | Mel Brooks | Orson Welles | Ron Carey | Rudy De Luca | Shecky Greene | Sid Caesar
Directors: Mel Brooks
Project Name: History of the World: Part I

