Vinyl SKU: 200211-80368-1

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | History

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox | Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1981

Rating: R

Details

Mel Brooks’ History of the World: Part I Dialogue and Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1981).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Size: 12 in

Cast: Cloris Leachman | Dom DeLuise | Gregory Hines | Harvey Korman | Madeline Kahn | Mel Brooks | Orson Welles | Ron Carey | Rudy De Luca | Shecky Greene | Sid Caesar

Directors: Mel Brooks

Project Name: History of the World: Part I

