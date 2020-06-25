$12.99
$7.99
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Blaxploitation | Comedy
Studio: Stax Records
Details
Melvin Van Peebles’ Don’t Play Us Cheap Original Cast Musical Soundtrack Album 2LP (1972). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Project Name: Don't Play Us Cheap
Artists: Melvin Van Peebles
