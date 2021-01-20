No Reservations Blu-ray Edition (2008)

View larger $6.99 $4.99 - Select Qty - 1

Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: July 27, 2007

Item Release Date: February 12, 2008

Rating: PG

A perfectionist chef addicted to her work struggles to adjust when her sister passes away leaving her with a little girl to raise and a new soup-chef threatens to take over her kitchen with his high-spirited and free-wheeling ways.

Emeril Live: Aaron Eckhart and Abigail Breslin join the celebrity chef in cooking dishes from the movie

Unwrapped: Host Marc Summers visits the set and talks to the film's stars for an episode of his Food Network series

Aspect Ratio: 2.4:1

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1, French and Spanish 5.1

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Runtime: 104 min

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Aaron Eckhart | Abigail Breslin | Bob Balaban | Catherine Zeta-Jones | Jenny Wade | Patricia Clarkson

Directors: Scott Hicks

Project Name: No Reservations

