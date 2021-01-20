No Reservations Blu-ray Edition (2008)

$6.99
UPC: 085391160762
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: July 27, 2007
Item Release Date: February 12, 2008
Rating: PG
Details
A perfectionist chef addicted to her work struggles to adjust when her sister passes away leaving her with a little girl to raise and a new soup-chef threatens to take over her kitchen with his high-spirited and free-wheeling ways.
Special Features
- Emeril Live: Aaron Eckhart and Abigail Breslin join the celebrity chef in cooking dishes from the movie
- Unwrapped: Host Marc Summers visits the set and talks to the film's stars for an episode of his Food Network series
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 2.4:1
- Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1, French and Spanish 5.1
- Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
- Runtime: 104 min
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Aaron Eckhart | Abigail Breslin | Bob Balaban | Catherine Zeta-Jones | Jenny Wade | Patricia Clarkson
Directors: Scott Hicks
Project Name: No Reservations
