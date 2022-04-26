- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (Feb 26, 2016) David Milch [S67] The Spectacular Fall of a TV Genius , The story of how David Milch, gambler and beloved four-time Emmy Winner behind NYPD Blue and Deadwood, blew through $100 million in earnings, gave up his home, was put on an allowance of $40 a week and owes the IRS $17 million, still, his supporters stay close: He’s brilliant. Passe Like Paris Hilton, Demise of Robertson BLVD., Former Paparazzi Paradise, Paramount On The Block?, Olympic Crisis: NBC’s Zika Problem
