Steve McQueen The Cincinnati Kid Original Soundtrack Score CD Edition Music by Lalo Schifrin

$16.99
$15.97
See Options

1 in stock
CD
SKU: 210309-85509-1
UPC: 651702634620
Part No: ALEPH025
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Steve McQueen The Cincinnati Kid Original Soundtrack Score Music by Lalo Schifrin.

This is a classic, re-recorded digitally. “The Cincinnati Kid” was one of Schifrin’s first important film scores in Hollywood. This contains the original title song by Ray Charles. There are other cues released on the record for the first time, and cues extended from the short version in the film. A must for film score collectors.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
