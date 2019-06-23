Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Writing Scripts Hollywood Will Love (Revised Edition, 2000) [193154]

Writing Scripts Hollywood Will Love (Revised Edition, 2000) [193154]
View larger

$7.99

$5.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190623-78242-1
UPC: 9781581150742
ISBN-10: 1581150741
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Documentary | Drama
Studio: Allworth Press
Item Release Date: November 1, 2000
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Writing Scripts Hollywood Will Love (Revised Edition, 2000).

A veteran story analyst reveals what is demanded of scriptwriters in today’s competitive marketplace and offers guidance on everything from the script’s appearance to plot, structure, characters, dialogue, and innumerable subtle clues that shape analysts’ opinions. Revised and expanded, the book provides timely coverage of opportunities on the Internet and in film festivals and contests, topped off with sample scripts and interviews with legendary and emerging professionals in the field.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 160
  • Language: English
  • Size: 5.8 x 0.5 x 9 in


Authors: Katherine Atwell Herbert

Related Items

My Young Auntie (a.k.a. Fangs of the Tigress) Original Lobby Cards – Shaw Brothers (1981)
Batman Dark Detective Joker Vote For Me 24 x 36 inch DC Comics Poster
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress 24 x 36 inch Anime Series Poster
The Shining Painted Montage 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Violent Years + Anatomy of a Psycho Special Edition Blu-ray AGFA & Something Weird
SEALED Star Wars 30th Anniversary Chewbacca USPS FDOI May 25, 2007 Los Angeles Cancellation
The Faces of Hollywood: Classic Celebrity Portraits Hardcover Edition (1968) [193175]
Death Wish Original Soundtrack Music by Herbie Hancock [Import]
The World Wars: The Complete History of WWI and WWII 12-Disc DVD Box Set
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (March 12, 2004) Charlize Theron, Peter Jackson, Renee Zellweger, Tim Robbins, Sean Penn

Categories

Allworth Press | Documentary | Drama | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *