Writing Scripts Hollywood Will Love (Revised Edition, 2000) [193154]

Writing Scripts Hollywood Will Love (Revised Edition, 2000).

A veteran story analyst reveals what is demanded of scriptwriters in today’s competitive marketplace and offers guidance on everything from the script’s appearance to plot, structure, characters, dialogue, and innumerable subtle clues that shape analysts’ opinions. Revised and expanded, the book provides timely coverage of opportunities on the Internet and in film festivals and contests, topped off with sample scripts and interviews with legendary and emerging professionals in the field.

Pages: 160

Language: English

Authors: Katherine Atwell Herbert

