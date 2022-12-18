Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Malice of Fortune Hardcover First Edition by Michael Ennis [S72]

The Malice of Fortune Hardcover First Edition by Michael Ennis [S72]
View larger
The Malice of Fortune Hardcover First Edition by Michael Ennis [S72]
$8.79
$7.99
See Options

1 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 221218-105005
ISBN-13: 9780385536318
Weight: 2.7 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Malice of Fortune Hardcover First Edition by Michael Ennis.

Against a teeming canvas of Borgia politics, Niccolò Machiavelli and Leonardo da Vinci come together to unmask an enigmatic serial killer, as we learn the secret history behind one of the most controversial works in the western canon, The Prince.

When Pope Alexander dispatches a Vatican courtesan, Damiata, to the remote fortress city of Imola to learn the truth behind the murder of Juan, his most beloved illegitimate son, she cannot fail, for the scheming Borgia pope holds her own young son hostage.

Once there, Damiata becomes a pawn in the political intrigues of the pope’s surviving son, the charismatic Duke Valentino, whose own life is threatened by the condottieri, a powerful cabal of mercenary warlords. Damiata suspects that the killer she seeks is one of the brutal condottierri, and as the murders multiply, her quest grows more urgent. She enlists the help of an obscure Florentine diplomat, Niccolò Machiavelli, and Valentino’s eccentric military engineer, Leonardo da Vinci, who together must struggle to decipher the killer’s taunting riddles: Leonardo with his groundbreaking “science of observation” and Machiavelli with his new “science of men.” Traveling across an Italy torn apart by war, they will enter a labyrinth of ancient superstition and erotic obsession to discover at its center a new face of evil—and a truth that will shake the foundations of western civilization.

Explore More...

Related Items

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Darth Maul Action Figure (1998) [1201]
To Live and Die in LA Shout Factory Select Collector’s Edition
Speedbound Marilyn Monroe and James Dean on Motorcycle 24 x 36 Inch Poster
King of Fists and Dollars (Challenge of the Shaolin Disciples) Trifold Press Booklet (1979)
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock Comic (No. 170, August 1966) Joe Kubert [9064]
Times Square New York City at Night 1978 Photo Print [210523-0002]
The Hollywood Reporter (May 27, 2011) Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Seacrest, Steven Tyler, Randy Jackson [T14]
The Hollywood Reporter (November 30, 2012) Anne Hathaway [T68]
Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Also Features Music from Escape from the Planet of the Apes)
Industrial Light and Magic Presents Making Solo: A Star Wars Story Hardcover Edition (2019)