Sci Fi Magazine (June 2008) Harrison Ford, Edward Norton, Angelina Jolie [D70]

Sci Fi Magazine (June 2008) Harrison Ford, Edward Norton, Angelina Jolie [D70]
1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220419-100666-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Sci Fi Magazine (June 2008) Harrison Ford returns at Last Indiana Jones and Summer Blockbusters. Incredible Hulk Edward Norton goes for the Green, Angelina Jolie Wanted: World’s Hottest Woman, Speed Racer, Matthew Fox gets Lost as Racer X.

