John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Vinyl 2-Disc Edition

View larger $45.99 $38.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200909-81882-1

Part No: SILLP1493

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: John Carpenter items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Silva Screen

Original U.S. Release: July 10, 1981

Item Release Date: June 11, 2015

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Originally released on CD in 2000, the expanded soundtrack edition of John Carpenter’s classic 1981 thriller included over 20 minutes of previously unreleased music plus music from scenes deleted from the final print. The masters were re-mixed from the original multi-track session tapes by long-time Carpenter associate Alan Howarth.This is the first time the expanded edition has appeared on vinyl in its complete form, including original dialogue highlights.

Special Features

Expanded edition of the original soundtrack album

Playlists

Specifications

Runtime: 57

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Ernest Borgnine | Frank Doubleday | Harry Dean Stanton | Isaac Hayes | Joe Unger | John Cothran | John Strobel | Kurt Russell | Lee Van Cleef | Season Hubley | Tom Atkins

Directors: John Carpenter

Composers: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter

Project Name: Escape from New York

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Silva Screen | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl