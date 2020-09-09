Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Vinyl 2-Disc Edition

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Vinyl 2-Disc Edition
View larger

$45.99

$38.97


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 200909-81882-1
Part No: SILLP1493
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: John Carpenter  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: July 10, 1981
Item Release Date: June 11, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Originally released on CD in 2000, the expanded soundtrack edition of John Carpenter’s classic 1981 thriller included over 20 minutes of previously unreleased music plus music from scenes deleted from the final print. The masters were re-mixed from the original multi-track session tapes by long-time Carpenter associate Alan Howarth.This is the first time the expanded edition has appeared on vinyl in its complete form, including original dialogue highlights.

Special Features

  • Expanded edition of the original soundtrack album

Playlists

Specifications

  • Runtime: 57
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Ernest Borgnine | Frank Doubleday | Harry Dean Stanton | Isaac Hayes | Joe Unger | John Cothran | John Strobel | Kurt Russell | Lee Van Cleef | Season Hubley | Tom Atkins
Directors: John Carpenter
Composers: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
Project Name: Escape from New York

Related Items

The Dark Knight Rises 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Hammer Films Double Feature: The Revenge of Frankenstein + Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb
Bubblegum Crisis Remastered Special Edition 4-Disc Box Set
The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Basket Case Limited Slipcover Edition Blu-ray (2018)
Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in Brokenclaw by John Gardner Hardcover Edition (1990)
Shaft – Music from the Soundtrack Composed and Performed by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Set
Alvarado’s Pin-up Nudes Hardcover Edition
The Last House on the Left – Original Motion Picture Score Music by John Murphy
The Exorcist Linda Blair as Regan 18 oz Geeki Tikis Ceramic Horror Mug

Categories

Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Silva Screen | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *