Halloween II Horror Movie 27×51 Licensed Beach Towel [J81]

- Cast: Alan Haufrect | Ana Alicia | Billy Warlock | Catherine Bergstrom | Charles Cyphers | Cliff Emmich | Dana Carvey | Debra Hill | Dick Warlock | Donald Pleasence | Ford Rainey | Gloria Gifford | Howard Culver | Hunter von Leer | Jamie Lee Curtis | Jeffrey Kramer | John Carpenter | John Zenda | Jonathan Prince | Lance Guest | Leo Rossi | Lucille Benson | Nancy Stephens | Pamela Susan Shoop | Tawny Moyer
- Directors: Rick Rosenthal
- Authors: Debra Hill | John Carpenter
- Characters: Michael Myers
- Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
- Studios: Trev | Universal
- Original Release Date: October 30, 1981
- Rating: r
- More: Dana Carvey | Donald Pleasence | Jamie Lee Curtis | John Carpenter | Michael Myers | Pamela Susan Shoop
- See All BEACH TOWEL DESIGNS
- Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
- The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
- Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
- One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
- All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.
Halloween II Horror Movie 27×51 Licensed Beach Towel.
Specifications
- Material:Microfiber Poly
- Size:27×51 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alan Haufrect | Ana Alicia | Billy Warlock | Catherine Bergstrom | Charles Cyphers | Cliff Emmich | Dana Carvey | Debra Hill | Dick Warlock | Donald Pleasence | Ford Rainey | Gloria Gifford | Howard Culver | Hunter von Leer | Jamie Lee Curtis | Jeffrey Kramer | John Carpenter | John Zenda | Jonathan Prince | Lance Guest | Leo Rossi | Lucille Benson | Nancy Stephens | Pamela Susan Shoop | Rick Rosenthal | Tawny Moyer
- Characters: Michael Myers
- Shows / Movies: Halloween II
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers
- Companies: Trev | Universal
- Product Types: Home & Bath > Beach Towels