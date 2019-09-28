Share Page Support Us
Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in Cold Fall by John Gardner Hardcover (1996)

View larger

$19.00

$9.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190928-79090-1
ISBN-10: 0399141499
ISBN-13: 9780399141492
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Putnam Publishing
Item Release Date: June 4, 1996
Details

Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in Cold Fall by John Gardner Hardcover (1996).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 228
  • Size: 5.7 x 0.9 x 8.5 in
  • Language: English


Authors: John Gardner
Characters: James Bond

