View larger $19.00 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190928-79090-1

ISBN-10: 0399141499

ISBN-13: 9780399141492

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: James Bond items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Spy Films | Thrillers

Studio: Putnam Publishing

Item Release Date: June 4, 1996

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in Cold Fall by John Gardner Hardcover (1996).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 228

Size: 5.7 x 0.9 x 8.5 in

Language: English



Authors: John Gardner

Characters: James Bond

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Hardcover Books | Putnam Publishing | Spy Films | Thrillers