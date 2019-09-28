Share Page Support Us
Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Marvel Super Special Magazine No. 16 1980

Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Marvel Super Special Magazine No. 16 1980
$23.00

$13.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190928-79092-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Marvel Super Special Magazine No. 16 (1980). The official comic adaptation of George Lucas’ epic space odyssey. The volume features the complete story in dazzling full color.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Cast: Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher
Directors: Irvin Kershner
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

