Burt Reynolds The Longest Yard – DVD Lockdown Special Edition

$8.99

$7.67


3 in stock


DVDSKU: 180920-76658-1
UPC: 032429257451
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Burt Reynolds | Richard Kiel  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Sport
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: August 30, 1974
Item Release Date: July 17, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Longest Yard centers on a sadistic warden (Eddie Albert) who asks former pro quarterback Paul Crewe (Burt Reynolds), now serving time in his prison, to put together a team of inmates to take on (and get pummeled by) the guards.

Special Features

  • Commentary by Burt Reynolds and Writer/Producer Albert S. Ruddy
  • Doing Time on The Longest Yard Featurette
  • Unleashing the Mean Machine Featurette
  • Exclusive Look: The Longest yard (2005)

Specifications

  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 121
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bernadette Peters | Burt Reynolds | Ed Lauter | Eddie Albert | Harry Caesar | James Hampton | John Steadman | Michael Conrad | Richard Kiel
Directors: Robert Aldrich
Project Name: The Longest Yard

