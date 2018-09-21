Burt Reynolds Sharky’s Machine Blu-ray Edition

Share Page Support Us
$19.99

$17.97


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180921-76662-1
UPC: 883929445400
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: December 18, 1981
Item Release Date: April 7, 2015
Rating: R
Details

Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning superstar Burt Reynolds (“Evening Shade”) is Sharky, a relentless undercover vice cop determined to smash an international crime syndicate while protecting a beautiful and dangerously involved young call-girl (Rachel Ward, “The Thorn Birds”). An action-packed drama, full of intrigue! Directed by Reynolds, based on the chiller novel by William Diehl (“Primal Fear”). One of 1981’s top Christmas box-office pictures!

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 122
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD English 5.1, Dolby Digital Spanish 1.0

Cast: Bernie Casey | Brian Keith | Burt Reynolds | Charles Durning | Dan Inosanto | Darryl Hickman | Earl Holliman | Henry Silva | Rachel Ward | Richard Libertini | Vittorio Gassman
Directors: Burt Reynolds
Project Name: Sharky's Machine

