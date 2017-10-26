Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray

Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray
View larger
Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray
Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray
Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray
Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray

$39.98

$27.98


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171027-67955-1
UPC: 715515102414
Part No: CC2219BD
ISBN-13: 978-1-60465-678-7
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Adventure | Car Films | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Criterion
Original U.S. Release: July 7, 1971
Item Release Date: January 8, 2013
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Drag racing east from L.A. in a souped-up ’55 Chevy are the wayward Driver and Mechanic (singer/songwriter James Taylor and the Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, in their only acting roles), accompanied by a tagalong Girl (Cockfighter’s Laurie Bird). Along the way, they meet Warren Oates’s Pontiac GTO–driving wanderer and challenge him to a cross-country race—the prize: their cars’ pink slips. But no summary can do justice to the existential punch of Two-Lane Blacktop. With its gorgeous widescreen compositions and sophisticated look at American male obsession, this stripped-down narrative from maverick director Monte Hellman (The Shooting) is one of the artistic high points of 1970s cinema, and possibly the greatest road movie ever made.

Special Features

  • Restored high-definition digital transfer, supervised by director Monte Hellman, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
  • Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, supervised by Hellman and presented in DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Two audio commentaries: one by Hellman and filmmaker Allison Anders and one by screenwriter Rudolph Wurlitzer and author David N. Meyer
  • Interviews with Hellman, actor James Taylor, musician Kris Kristofferson, producer Michael Laughlin, and production manager Walter Coblenz
  • Screen test outtakes
  • Performance and Image, a look at the restoration of a ’55 Chevy used in the movie and the film’s locations today
  • Color Me Gone, photos and publicity from Two-Lane Blacktop
  • Trailer
  • PLUS: A booklet featuring an essay by critic Kent Jones; appreciations by director Richard Linklater and musician Tom Waits; and a reprint of the 1970 Rolling Stone article “On Route 66, Filming Two-Lane Blacktop,” by Michael Goodwin

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 103
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Audio: Monaural

Cast: Dennis Wilson | Harry Dean Stanton | James Taylor | Laurie Bird | Rudy Wurlitzer | Warren Oates
Directors: Monte Hellman

Related Items

Marvel Milestones Daredevil Statue #226/2500 by Frank Miller
Demons Limited Synapse Steelbook Edition
SDCC 2006 Batman USPS FDI First Day Issue Super Hero Stamp DC Comics Caped Crusader Gotham City
Blade Runner Music Composed by Vangelis 25th Anniversary
McFarlane Toys Military Redeployed Air Force Special Operations Command CCT
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights at Sunset Youth and Childrens Apparel
Passion & Poetry – The Ballad of Sam Peckinpah 2-Disc Special Edition
Gamera 4-Movie Ultimate Collection: Volume 2 Blu-ray with Slipcover
Dark Horse Frank Miller’s Sin City Marv Vinyl Figure Eric So
The Art of John Harris: Beyond the Horizon

Categories

Adventure | Blu-ray | Car Films | Criterion | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *