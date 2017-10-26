Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray

Blu-ray SKU: 171027-67955-1

UPC: 715515102414

Part No: CC2219BD

ISBN-13: 978-1-60465-678-7

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Adventure | Car Films | Cult Cinema | Drama

Studio: Criterion

Original U.S. Release: July 7, 1971

Item Release Date: January 8, 2013

Rating: R

Details

Drag racing east from L.A. in a souped-up ’55 Chevy are the wayward Driver and Mechanic (singer/songwriter James Taylor and the Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, in their only acting roles), accompanied by a tagalong Girl (Cockfighter’s Laurie Bird). Along the way, they meet Warren Oates’s Pontiac GTO–driving wanderer and challenge him to a cross-country race—the prize: their cars’ pink slips. But no summary can do justice to the existential punch of Two-Lane Blacktop. With its gorgeous widescreen compositions and sophisticated look at American male obsession, this stripped-down narrative from maverick director Monte Hellman (The Shooting) is one of the artistic high points of 1970s cinema, and possibly the greatest road movie ever made.

Special Features

Restored high-definition digital transfer, supervised by director Monte Hellman, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, supervised by Hellman and presented in DTS-HD Master Audio

Two audio commentaries: one by Hellman and filmmaker Allison Anders and one by screenwriter Rudolph Wurlitzer and author David N. Meyer

Interviews with Hellman, actor James Taylor, musician Kris Kristofferson, producer Michael Laughlin, and production manager Walter Coblenz

Screen test outtakes

Performance and Image, a look at the restoration of a ’55 Chevy used in the movie and the film’s locations today

Color Me Gone, photos and publicity from Two-Lane Blacktop

Trailer

PLUS: A booklet featuring an essay by critic Kent Jones; appreciations by director Richard Linklater and musician Tom Waits; and a reprint of the 1970 Rolling Stone article “On Route 66, Filming Two-Lane Blacktop,” by Michael Goodwin

Specifications

Region: A

Runtime: 103

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Monaural

Cast: Dennis Wilson | Harry Dean Stanton | James Taylor | Laurie Bird | Rudy Wurlitzer | Warren Oates

Directors: Monte Hellman

