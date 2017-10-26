Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray

$39.98
$27.98
UPC: 715515102414
Part No: CC2219BD
ISBN-13: 978-1-60465-678-7
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Adventure | Car Films | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Criterion
Original U.S. Release: July 7, 1971
Item Release Date: January 8, 2013
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Drag racing east from L.A. in a souped-up ’55 Chevy are the wayward Driver and Mechanic (singer/songwriter James Taylor and the Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, in their only acting roles), accompanied by a tagalong Girl (Cockfighter’s Laurie Bird). Along the way, they meet Warren Oates’s Pontiac GTO–driving wanderer and challenge him to a cross-country race—the prize: their cars’ pink slips. But no summary can do justice to the existential punch of Two-Lane Blacktop. With its gorgeous widescreen compositions and sophisticated look at American male obsession, this stripped-down narrative from maverick director Monte Hellman (The Shooting) is one of the artistic high points of 1970s cinema, and possibly the greatest road movie ever made.
Special Features
- Restored high-definition digital transfer, supervised by director Monte Hellman, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
- Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, supervised by Hellman and presented in DTS-HD Master Audio
- Two audio commentaries: one by Hellman and filmmaker Allison Anders and one by screenwriter Rudolph Wurlitzer and author David N. Meyer
- Interviews with Hellman, actor James Taylor, musician Kris Kristofferson, producer Michael Laughlin, and production manager Walter Coblenz
- Screen test outtakes
- Performance and Image, a look at the restoration of a ’55 Chevy used in the movie and the film’s locations today
- Color Me Gone, photos and publicity from Two-Lane Blacktop
- Trailer
- PLUS: A booklet featuring an essay by critic Kent Jones; appreciations by director Richard Linklater and musician Tom Waits; and a reprint of the 1970 Rolling Stone article “On Route 66, Filming Two-Lane Blacktop,” by Michael Goodwin
Specifications
- Region: A
- Runtime: 103
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Audio: Monaural
Cast: Dennis Wilson | Harry Dean Stanton | James Taylor | Laurie Bird | Rudy Wurlitzer | Warren Oates
Directors: Monte Hellman
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Blu-ray | Car Films | Criterion | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV | Throwback Space