David Lynch: The Art Life Director Approved Criterion Special Edition Blu-ray

ISBN-13: 978-1-68143-359-2
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Biography | Documentary | Drama
Studio: Criterion
Original U.S. Release: November 13, 2016
Item Release Date: September 26, 2017
Rating: NR
Details
A rare glimpse into the mind of one of cinema s most enigmatic visionaries, David Lynch: The Art Life offers an absorbing portrait of the artist, as well as an intimate encounter with the man himself. From the privacy of his home and painting studio in the Hollywood Hills, a candid Lynch conjures people and places from his past, from his boyhood in Idaho and Virginia to his experiences at art school in Boston and Philadelphia to the beginnings of his filmmaking career in Los Angeles in stories that unfold like scenes from his movies. This remarkable documentary by directors Jon Nguyen, Rick Barnes, and Olivia Neergaard-Holm reveals the story behind Lynch’s early years as a painter and director drawn to the phantasmagoric, while also illuminating his enduring commitment to what he calls the the art life: You drink coffee, you smoke cigarettes, and you paint, and that’s it.
Special Features
- High-definition digital transfer, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- New interview with co-director Jon Nguyen
- PLUS: A new essay by critic Dennis Lim
- Trailer
Specifications
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: 5.1 Surround
- Runtime: 88
Cast: David Lynch
Directors: Jon Nguyen | Olivia Neergaard-Holm | Rick Barnes
