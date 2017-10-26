David Lynch: The Art Life Director Approved Criterion Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $29.94 $20.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 171027-67950-1

UPC: 715515204316

ISBN-13: 978-1-68143-359-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: David Lynch items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Biography | Documentary | Drama

Studio: Criterion

Original U.S. Release: November 13, 2016

Item Release Date: September 26, 2017

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A rare glimpse into the mind of one of cinema s most enigmatic visionaries, David Lynch: The Art Life offers an absorbing portrait of the artist, as well as an intimate encounter with the man himself. From the privacy of his home and painting studio in the Hollywood Hills, a candid Lynch conjures people and places from his past, from his boyhood in Idaho and Virginia to his experiences at art school in Boston and Philadelphia to the beginnings of his filmmaking career in Los Angeles in stories that unfold like scenes from his movies. This remarkable documentary by directors Jon Nguyen, Rick Barnes, and Olivia Neergaard-Holm reveals the story behind Lynch’s early years as a painter and director drawn to the phantasmagoric, while also illuminating his enduring commitment to what he calls the the art life: You drink coffee, you smoke cigarettes, and you paint, and that’s it.

Special Features

High-definition digital transfer, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New interview with co-director Jon Nguyen

PLUS: A new essay by critic Dennis Lim

Trailer

Specifications

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: 5.1 Surround

Runtime: 88

Cast: David Lynch

Directors: Jon Nguyen | Olivia Neergaard-Holm | Rick Barnes

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Blu-ray | Criterion | Documentary | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV