Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

David Lynch: The Art Life Director Approved Criterion Special Edition Blu-ray

David Lynch: The Art Life Director Approved Criterion Special Edition Blu-ray
View larger
David Lynch: The Art Life Director Approved Criterion Special Edition Blu-ray
David Lynch: The Art Life Director Approved Criterion Special Edition Blu-ray
David Lynch: The Art Life Director Approved Criterion Special Edition Blu-ray

$29.94

$20.98


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171027-67950-1
UPC: 715515204316
ISBN-13: 978-1-68143-359-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: David Lynch  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Biography | Documentary | Drama
Studio: Criterion
Original U.S. Release: November 13, 2016
Item Release Date: September 26, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A rare glimpse into the mind of one of cinema s most enigmatic visionaries, David Lynch: The Art Life offers an absorbing portrait of the artist, as well as an intimate encounter with the man himself. From the privacy of his home and painting studio in the Hollywood Hills, a candid Lynch conjures people and places from his past, from his boyhood in Idaho and Virginia to his experiences at art school in Boston and Philadelphia to the beginnings of his filmmaking career in Los Angeles in stories that unfold like scenes from his movies. This remarkable documentary by directors Jon Nguyen, Rick Barnes, and Olivia Neergaard-Holm reveals the story behind Lynch’s early years as a painter and director drawn to the phantasmagoric, while also illuminating his enduring commitment to what he calls the the art life: You drink coffee, you smoke cigarettes, and you paint, and that’s it.

Special Features

  • High-definition digital transfer, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • New interview with co-director Jon Nguyen
  • PLUS: A new essay by critic Dennis Lim
  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround
  • Runtime: 88

Cast: David Lynch
Directors: Jon Nguyen | Olivia Neergaard-Holm | Rick Barnes

Related Items

The Light at the Edge of the World (1971) Five U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch Kirk Douglas & Yul Brynner Fantasy Adventure Movie
Seeking Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack J. Peter Robinson
Kevin Costner’s Dances With Wolves VHS New Sealed
Game of Thrones Lion & Dragon 24 x 36 HBO TV Series Poster
Vanessa Del Rio: Fifty Years of Slightly Slutty Behavior Hardcover Slipcover Book + DVD Documentary
Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman Pointing Gun 12 x 36 inch TV Series Poster
Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD
The Grandmaster Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Limited Edition Vinyl – Featuring Ennio Morricone, Shigeru Umebayashi & Nathaniel Mechaly
New York Soundtracks – Music from The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Rear Window and More
Don Peake – Knight Rider Volume 3: Music From the cult 80’s TV Series

Categories

Biography | Blu-ray | Criterion | Documentary | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *