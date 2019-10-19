Share Page Support Us
Rain Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1998)

View larger

$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 191019-79481-1
UPC: 077779186624
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy | Drama
Studio: Capitol Records
Item Release Date: October 6, 1998
Details

Rain Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1998).

The item is in very good condition with jewel case scratches. Disc is in great shape. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 133


Project Name: Rain Man

