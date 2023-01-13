Set of 21 Mixed Collectors Candy Dispensers – Hello Kitty, PEZ, Rubik’s Cube, Nintendo Game Boy, Dragonball Z + More [U87]

- Product Types: Memorabilia | Food Items | Candy | Film | Other
Set of 21 Mixed Collectors Candy Dispensers – Ms. Pac Man, PEZ, Rubik’s Cube, Nintendo Game Boy, Dragonball Z.
We will not break up this set.
Including:
- 1 Hello Kitty Arcade Video Game Console Cutie Sours Tin (Sealed with Candy)
- 4 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Watermelon Shell Sours Tins (Sealed with Candy)
- 1 Michael Myers Halloween II Slasher Sours Candy Tin (Sealed with Candy)
- 1 Pac Man Cherry Ghost Sours Tin (Sealed with Candy)
- 3 EMOJI PEZ Dispensers (Sealed with Candy)
- 1 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin (Sealed with Candy)
- 1 Super Mario Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin (Sealed with Candy)
- 1 The Transformers: Decepticon Berry Sours Tin (Sealed with Candy)
- 1 The Transformers: Autobot Strawberry Sours Tin (Sealed with Candy)
- 3 Star Wars PEZ Dispensers including Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), BB-8 (Brian Herring, Dave Chapman) (Sealed with Candy)
- 1 Rubik’s Candy Cube Tin (Sealed with Candy)
- 1 Nintendo Game Boy Grape Flavored D-Pad Candy Tin (Sealed with Candy)
- 1 Dragonball Z Star Candy Ball (Sealed with Candy)
- 1 Zombie Refleshmints Tin (Sealed with Candy)
Candy Dispensers are being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.
Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
