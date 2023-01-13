Share Page Support Us
Set of 21 Mixed Collectors Candy Dispensers – Hello Kitty, PEZ, Rubik’s Cube, Nintendo Game Boy, Dragonball Z + More [U87]

$70.18
$63.80
See Options

1 in stock
Candy
SKU: 230113-105512
Weight: 1.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 21 Mixed Collectors Candy Dispensers – Ms. Pac Man, PEZ, Rubik’s Cube, Nintendo Game Boy, Dragonball Z.

We will not break up this set.

Including:

  • 1 Hello Kitty Arcade Video Game Console Cutie Sours Tin (Sealed with Candy)
  • 4 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Watermelon Shell Sours Tins (Sealed with Candy)
  • 1 Michael Myers Halloween II Slasher Sours Candy Tin (Sealed with Candy)
  • 1 Pac Man Cherry Ghost Sours Tin (Sealed with Candy)
  • 3 EMOJI PEZ Dispensers (Sealed with Candy)
  • 1 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin (Sealed with Candy)
  • 1 Super Mario Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin (Sealed with Candy)
  • 1 The Transformers: Decepticon Berry Sours Tin (Sealed with Candy)
  • 1 The Transformers: Autobot Strawberry Sours Tin (Sealed with Candy)
  • 3 Star Wars PEZ Dispensers including Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), BB-8 (Brian Herring, Dave Chapman) (Sealed with Candy)
  • 1 Rubik’s Candy Cube Tin (Sealed with Candy)
  • 1 Nintendo Game Boy Grape Flavored D-Pad Candy Tin (Sealed with Candy)
  • 1 Dragonball Z Star Candy Ball (Sealed with Candy)
  • 1 Zombie Refleshmints Tin (Sealed with Candy)

Candy Dispensers are being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

