Set of 2 EMOJI Collectors PEZ Dispensers SEALED with Candy Packs [U88]

Set of 2 Computer/Mobile Phone EMOJI Collectors PEZ Dispensers SEALED with Candy Packs.
This Collectors PEZ Dispenser set is being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.
Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
