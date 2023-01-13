Share Page Support Us
Set of 2 EMOJI Collectors PEZ Dispensers SEALED with Candy Packs [U88]

Set of 2 EMOJI Collectors PEZ Dispensers SEALED with Candy Packs [U88]
Set of 2 EMOJI Collectors PEZ Dispensers SEALED with Candy Packs [U88]
$6.49
$5.90
3 in stock
Candy
SKU: 230113-105512
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 2 Computer/Mobile Phone EMOJI Collectors PEZ Dispensers SEALED with Candy Packs.

This Collectors PEZ Dispenser set is being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

