Set of 3 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED with Candy Packs – Michael Myers Halloween II + Zelda Mints + Zombies [U89]

$13.09
$11.90
See Options

4 in stock
Candy
SKU: 230113-105512
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED with Candy Packs – Michael Myers Halloween II + Zelda Mints + Zombies.

Includes:

  • Halloween II Michael Myers Slasher Sours Candy Tin (Sealed with Candy)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin
  • Zombie Refleshmints Tin (Sealed with Candy)

This Collectors PEZ Dispenser set is being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

