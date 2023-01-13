Set of 3 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED with Candy Packs – Michael Myers Halloween II + Zelda Mints + Zombies [U89]

- Characters: Michael Myers | Zelda
Set of Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED with Candy Packs – Michael Myers Halloween II + Zelda Mints + Zombies.
Includes:
- Halloween II Michael Myers Slasher Sours Candy Tin (Sealed with Candy)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin
- Zombie Refleshmints Tin (Sealed with Candy)
This Collectors PEZ Dispenser set is being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.
Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
