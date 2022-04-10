The Hollywood Reporter (June 6, 2014) Robert Pattinson John McTiernan [T52]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (June 6, 2014) The strange life crossroads of Robert Pattinson, what to do after having it all. Who’s Who of Silicon Beach! L.A.’s 25 digital media powerhouses, The Star investors, Where the tech set works, eats & play. Tragedy of a Hollywood Bankruptcy, the sad fall of John McTiernan. Advertising page, cast of Big Bang Theory.
