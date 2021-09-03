Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Actress Ahna Capri Publicity Photo [210901-9]

Actress Ahna Capri Publicity Photo [210901-9]
View larger
$11.17
From: $9.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2
SKU: 210902-88510-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Actress Ahna Capri Publicity Photo [210901-9]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2
SKU: 210902-88510-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Actress Ahna Capri Publicity Photo [210901-9]

Shapely, buxom bombshell Ahna Capri was born in Budapest, Hungary as Anna Marie Nanasi in 1944. Capri and her family moved to the United States when she was a child, where she began acting for television shows at age 11.

Ahna Capri is best-known for her role as the enticing Tania in Bruce Lee’s martial arts epic Enter the Dragon, which was released just after Lee’s sudden death in 1973. Capri also played country singer Rip Torn’s snobbish girlfriend Mayleen Travis in the film Payday, released that same year.

Ahna’s other memorable roles include Nicky, in the 1971 Devil-worship cult horror The Brotherhood of Satan, the feisty wildlife photographer Terry Pendrake in 1972’s Piranha, and the sexy assassin Londa Wyeth in the Crown International 1975 exploitation romp The Specialist. She also appeared in numerous cult television shows along the way, including Police Story, Cannon, Mod Squad, Love American Style, Banacek, Mannix, Ironside, The F.B.I., It Takes a Thief, The Invaders, and Adam-12, among others.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Professional Photo Paper
Explore More...

Related Items

The Amityville Horror Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin CD
Inside Kung Fu Magazine The Mystical World of Martial Arts Part 2 (June 1991) Dr. John P. Painter
The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA [D53]
Tintorera: Tiger Shark Blu-ray with Limited Edition Slipcover
Funko POP Star Wars Snap Wexley Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure 110
Bruce Lee: The Tao of the Dragon Warrior First St. Martin’s Griffin Edition (August 1996) [189141]
Fighting Stars Magazine (April 1976) Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris 189129
Streets of Fire Limited Edition 18 x 24 inch Collector Poster
I Malamondo Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ennio Morricone 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition
The Final Comedown (1972) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Blaxploitation Action Billy Dee Williams
Actress Ahna Capri Publicity Photo [210901-9]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2SKU: 210902-88510-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Actress Ahna Capri Publicity Photo [210901-9]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2SKU: 210902-88510-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New