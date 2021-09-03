Actress Ahna Capri Publicity Photo [210901-9]

View larger $11.17

Shapely, buxom bombshell Ahna Capri was born in Budapest, Hungary as Anna Marie Nanasi in 1944. Capri and her family moved to the United States when she was a child, where she began acting for television shows at age 11.

Ahna Capri is best-known for her role as the enticing Tania in Bruce Lee’s martial arts epic Enter the Dragon, which was released just after Lee’s sudden death in 1973. Capri also played country singer Rip Torn’s snobbish girlfriend Mayleen Travis in the film Payday, released that same year.

Ahna’s other memorable roles include Nicky, in the 1971 Devil-worship cult horror The Brotherhood of Satan, the feisty wildlife photographer Terry Pendrake in 1972’s Piranha, and the sexy assassin Londa Wyeth in the Crown International 1975 exploitation romp The Specialist. She also appeared in numerous cult television shows along the way, including Police Story, Cannon, Mod Squad, Love American Style, Banacek, Mannix, Ironside, The F.B.I., It Takes a Thief, The Invaders, and Adam-12, among others.

