Blade Runner 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Original U.S. Release: June 25, 1982

Rating: R

Ridley Scott's cult classic sci-fi thriller Blade Runner centers on Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a blade runner who is tasked to pursue and terminate four replicants (Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah, Brion James and Joanna Cassidy) that stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth in order to find their creator, Dr. Eldon Tyrell (Joe Turkel).

This classic Blade Runner movie poster design was painted by artist John Alvin.

Cast: Brion James | Daryl Hannah | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Joanna Cassidy | Joe Turkel | M. Emmet Walsh | Rutger Hauer | Sean Young | William Sanderson

Directors: Ridley Scott

Project Name: Blade Runner

Artists: John Alvin

