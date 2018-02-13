Twitter
Blade Runner 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Blade Runner 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Details

Ridley Scott’s cult classic sci-fi thriller Blade Runner centers on Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a blade runner who is tasked to pursue and terminate four replicants (Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah, Brion James and Joanna Cassidy) that stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth in order to find their creator, Dr. Eldon Tyrell (Joe Turkel).

This classic Blade Runner movie poster design was painted by artist John Alvin.

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Brion James | Daryl Hannah | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Joanna Cassidy | Joe Turkel | M. Emmet Walsh | Rutger Hauer | Sean Young | William Sanderson
Directors: Ridley Scott
Project Name: Blade Runner
Artists: John Alvin

