Salute to Battlestar Galactica 20th Anniversary Convention (2024)

Creation Entertainment presents the Salute to Battlestar Galactica 20th Anniversary Convention in the Chicago area, reuniting your favorite stars from the hit sci-fi show. Cast members scheduled to appear at the event include Edward James Olmos (Admiral William Adama); Mary McDonnell (President Laura Roslin); Jamie Bamber (Captain Lee “Apollo” Adama); Michael Trucco (Ensign Samuel Anders); Tahmoh Penikett (Captain Karl “Helo” Agathon); Rekha Sharma (Tory Foster); Kate Vernon (Ellen Tigh); and Kandyse McClure (Officer Anastasia Dualla).

The three-day convention includes non-stop daytime programming, trivia & cosplay contests, and special evening events.

A message from Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore:

“Hello I’m Ronald D. Moore, and almost 25 years ago, I had the honor of helping to develop the reimagining of Battlestar Galactica. Looking back on that experience now, I’m nearly overwhelmed with feelings of joy as I recall the team of artists and artisans I had the privilege or working with and by enormous pride in the show we all created. In hindsight, our work appears almost prescient in its examination of what it means to be human in a world convulsed by anger, greed and fear while Artificial Intelligence is on the rise, but we also expressed our true belief that striving for a better tomorrow is always worth the fight.

I’m excited to invite you to Creation Entertainment’s Salute to Battlestar Galactica 20th Anniversary, happening in the Chicago area on October 25-27 at the Westin O’Hare Hotel, as we look back with many of the cast and the people who helped make the show so groundbreaking. I hope you’ll join me at the event as we celebrate the series and its remarkable achievements.

So Say We All!”