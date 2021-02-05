Share Page Support Us
Eaglemoss DC Comics Batman Universe Collector Busts #13 The Dark Knight (Christian Bale)

Eaglemoss DC Comics Batman Universe Collector Busts #13 The Dark Knight (Christian Bale)
Eaglemoss DC Comics Batman Universe Collector Busts #13 The Dark Knight (Christian Bale)
Eaglemoss DC Comics Batman Universe Collector Busts #13 The Dark Knight (Christian Bale)

$29.99

$24.87


4 in stock


toySKU: 210205-84993-1
UPC: 641945986211
Part No: W_DCBUST13
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

Studio: Eaglemoss Collection
Item Release Date: April 9, 2019
Details

A high-quality collection of busts from over 75 years of Batman comics, TV shows, movies and video games. Each bust is approximately 5 inches tall, and will be accompanied by a 16-page magazine packed with information about your bust, the character it represents, and over 75 years of DC comic book, TV, video game, and movie history.

Special Features

  • A high-quality sculpted bust
  • Taken from over 75 years of Batman history
  • Includes a 16-page magazine packed with information about the bust, the character it represents and over 75 years of DC comic book & multimedia history

Specifications

  • Size: 5 in
  • Material: Plastic Resin

Cast: Adam West | Ben Affleck | Ben McKenzie | Bruce Greenwood | Christian Bale | George Clooney | Jason O'Mara | Julian Fletcher | Kevin Conroy | Kevin McKidd | Michael Keaton | Peter Weller | Ron Perlman | Val Kilmer | Will Arnett
Characters: Batman

