Eaglemoss DC Comics Batman Universe Collector Busts #13 The Dark Knight (Christian Bale)

Item Release Date: April 9, 2019

Details

A high-quality collection of busts from over 75 years of Batman comics, TV shows, movies and video games. Each bust is approximately 5 inches tall, and will be accompanied by a 16-page magazine packed with information about your bust, the character it represents, and over 75 years of DC comic book, TV, video game, and movie history.

Special Features

A high-quality sculpted bust

Taken from over 75 years of Batman history

Includes a 16-page magazine packed with information about the bust, the character it represents and over 75 years of DC comic book & multimedia history

Specifications

Size: 5 in

Material: Plastic Resin

Cast: Adam West | Ben Affleck | Ben McKenzie | Bruce Greenwood | Christian Bale | George Clooney | Jason O'Mara | Julian Fletcher | Kevin Conroy | Kevin McKidd | Michael Keaton | Peter Weller | Ron Perlman | Val Kilmer | Will Arnett

Characters: Batman

