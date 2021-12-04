The Dark Crystal (1982) Set of 8 Original Lobby Cards [W97]

- Cast: Bob Payne | Brian Meehl | Dave Goelz | Hugh Spight | Jean-Pierre Amiel | Kathryn Mullen | Louise Gold | Mike Quinn | Robbie Barnett | Steve Whitmire | Swee Lim | Tim Rose
- Directors: Frank Oz | Jim Henson
- Project Name The Dark Crystal
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Originals
- Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy
- Studios: Jim Henson Productions | Universal
- Original Release Date: December 17, 1982
- Rating: PG
- More: Frank Oz | Jim Henson
The Dark Crystal Set of 8 Original Lobby Cards.
Set has some wear, bends and pin holes. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 8
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Bob Payne | Brian Meehl | Dave Goelz | Frank Oz | Hugh Spight | Jean-Pierre Amiel | Jim Henson | Kathryn Mullen | Louise Gold | Mike Quinn | Robbie Barnett | Steve Whitmire | Swee Lim | Tim Rose
- Shows / Movies: The Dark Crystal
- Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy
- Companies: Jim Henson Productions | Universal
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Lobby Cards > Originals