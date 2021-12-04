Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Dark Crystal (1982) Set of 8 Original Lobby Cards [W97]

The Dark Crystal (1982) Set of 8 Original Lobby Cards [W97]
View larger
The Dark Crystal (1982) Set of 8 Original Lobby Cards [W97]
The Dark Crystal (1982) Set of 8 Original Lobby Cards [W97]
The Dark Crystal (1982) Set of 8 Original Lobby Cards [W97]
The Dark Crystal (1982) Set of 8 Original Lobby Cards [W97]
The Dark Crystal (1982) Set of 8 Original Lobby Cards [W97]
$65.82
$58.77
See Options

1 in stock
cards
SKU: 211204-98077-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Dark Crystal Set of 8 Original Lobby Cards.

Set has some wear, bends and pin holes. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 8
Explore More...

Related Items

Turner Classic Movies – Must-See Sci-fi: 50 Movies That Are Out of This World
The SoulTaker: The Monster Within DVD Edition (2002) [J01]
MST3K: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Presents The Complete Clowns In The Sky Limited 2LP Edition + Turntable Slipmat
House of Flowers Musical Original Vinyl Soundtrack Album Pearl Bailey (1954)
Agent DVD Magazine (July 2008) Starship Troopers 3: Marauder, Batman, The X-Files [9254]
Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Doctor Who: A Musical Adventure Through Space and Time Vol. One Limited Edition Soundtrack
Burst City Special Edition Blu-ray
Fantastic Four No. 3 Marvel Comics Action Hour (January 1995) [A93]
Frank Miller’s Sin City Miho (Devon Aoki) NECA Action Figure Series 2 Black & White Variant (2005)
cardsSKU: 211204-98077-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.