Kelly’s Heroes / Where Eagles Dare Action Double Feature Blu-ray

Blu-ray SKU: 201204-83602-1

UPC: 883929125685

Part No: WAR BR149460

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | War

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: March 12, 1969

Item Release Date: October 18, 2016

Rating: PG

Details

Kelly’s Heroes

They were goldbricks until they found out about the gold bricks – a fortune in Nazi-confiscated bullion! Clint Eastwood reups with the director of his Where Eagles Dare for the action-filled and tongue-in-cheek tale of GIs who decide to get something extra out of the war. Eastwood’s title character masterminds a scheme to slip behind enemy lines and steal the loot. Co-stars include a trio on the verge of big-time TV success: Carroll O’Connor, Telly Savalas and Gavin MacLeod. Plus, Don Rickles plays the expectedly outspoken Crapgame. And in the same year as his starmaking M*A*S*H, Donald Sutherland is Oddball, World War II’s only hippie.

Where Eagles Dare

The mission is clear. Get in. Get the general. Get out. Commandos charged with freeing a U.S. general from an Alpine fortress should also be told to trust nothing – including the search-and-rescue orders just issued. Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood go Where Eagles Dare in this twisty World War II thriller written by action master Alistair MacLean (The Guns of Navarone, Ice Station Zebra) and directed by Brian G. Hutton (Kelly’s Heroes). Known for fiery dramatic roles, Burton ventures into the realm of movie pyrotechnics with dynamic efficiency. And Eastwood’s cool-fire presence heightens one searing action sequence after another. The film became Eastwood’s then-largest hit and its studio’s #1 moneymaker of the year.

Special Features

Disc One

Kelly's Heroes Theatrical Trailer

Disc Two

Where Eagles Dare Vintage On Location Featurette

Where Eagles Dare Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 143 min, 155 min

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 2.4:1

Audio: DTS-HD English 5.1

Cast: Carroll O'Connor | Clint Eastwood | Don Rickles | Donald Sutherland | Mary Ure | Patrick Wymark | Richard Burton | Telly Savalas

Directors: Brian G. Hutton

Project Name: Kellys Heroes | Where Eagles Dare

