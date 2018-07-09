Share Page Support Us
The Bushwhackers First Paperback Edition (August 1960)
$59.99

$19.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74080-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Western
Studio: Bantam Books
Details

The Bushwhackers: they were the terror of the border and just one man had the guts to go up against them.

The item is in acceptable condition, with signs of wear on the cover, along with creases, small tears and some page yellowing along the edge.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.4 x 5.8 x 0.7 in


Authors: Frank Gruber

