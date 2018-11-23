Inu-Yasha: A Feudal Fairy Tale Part 6 Number 2 [BK07]

View larger $4.99 $2.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Comic SKU: 181123-76976-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Comics

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Teen Films

Studio: VIZ Media

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Inu-Yasha: A Feudal Fairy Tale Part 6 Number 2.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.



Authors: Rumiko Takahashi

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Anime | Comic Based | Comics | Fantasy | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art | VIZ Media