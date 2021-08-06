Share Page Support Us
Casino Royale Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Limited Edition

Casino Royale Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Limited Edition
Casino Royale Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Limited Edition
Casino Royale Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Limited Edition
Vinyl
SKU: 210808-88291
Part No: QRLP007
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Quartet Records and MGM present the re-issue of the first official complete vinyl edition of Burt Bacharach’s timeless classic soundtrack for the 1967 James Bond spoof CASINO ROYALE.

The infectious main theme performed by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass is just the starting point of an epic comedy ride that includes such highlights as the unforgettable “The Look of Love,” sung by Dusty Springfield, or the epic fight music at the end of the film. Produced by record industry legend Phil Ramone, the original soundtrack LP offered selected highlights, expertly edited to showcase the best parts of the entire score. Thanks to the legendary sound quality of the stereo copies, this record became one of the most highly sought-after collectibles in the industry.

This straight re-issue of our 2019 vinyl edition was produced, restored and mastered by Chris Malone, rebuilding the score from the ground up. The soundtrack album has long been considered a cornerstone of an audiophile’s collection. Lauded by The Absolute Sound, the original Colgems release continues to remain in pole position as the best sounding “popular” LP vinyl disc of all time.

Malone’s work was focused on addressing unintended technical anomalies (such as filling dropouts and covering analogue splices) rather than broadly applying a modern sound palette. He has eschewed dynamic range compression and retained the brilliance of the original recording. The first LP is a fully remastered reissue of the iconic original stereo vinyl, playing in all its splendor. The second LP contains all the unreleased material, in mono, which are still the only available source to date.

This special 2XLP is a limited edition pressed on 180-gram black vinyl, all of it housed in a gatefold jacket, retaining the iconic original cover art by Robert McGinnis. The package includes liner notes by Jeff Bond and Chris Malone.

Special Features

  • The first LP is a fully remastered reissue of the iconic original stereo vinyl
  • The second LP contains completely unreleased material
  • Pressed on 2x 180 GM Audophile Black Vinyl
  • Housed in a gatefold jacket, retaining the iconic original cover art by legendary illustrator Robert McGinnis
  • The package includes liner notes by Jeff Bond and Chris Malone
  • Limited edition of 500 units

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: 2x 180 GM Audophile Black Vinyl
