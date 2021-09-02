View larger $34.99

Troma’s War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Red/Orange Splatter Vinyl Edition

Ship to Shore Phono Co is proud to announce the release of Troma’s War. Nearly 10 years in the making, the remastered, never before available soundtrack, has finally hit vinyl to the delight of Troma fans worldwide!

Composed and performed by Christopher DeMarco and directed by Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, Troma’s War tells the story of a group of marooned citizens who stumble upon a terrorist plot to take over the United States. With no help in sight and no way to contact reinforcements, it’s up to these ordinary people to save the world! A political satire of the glamorization of war in the 1980s, Troma’s War is considered Troma’s “undiscovered masterpiece,” and the film celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2018.

Watch ‘The Sound and the Fury: Composing Troma’s War’ mini-documentary featuring an exclusive interview with composer Chris DeMarco and more, below.

Special Features

Featuring liner notes from composer Christopher DeMarco and Troma's War Director and President of Troma Entertainment Lloyd Kaufman

Limited edition on fireball (red, white and orange) splatter vinyl

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Material: Fireball (Red, White and Orange) Splatter Vinyl

