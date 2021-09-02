Zelda Cinematica Deluxe 2-CD Limited Edition

- Composers Sam Dillard
- Characters Zelda
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Adventure | Anime | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
- Studios: Materia Collective
- Product Release Date: February 8, 2020
- More: Zelda
Zelda Cinematica: A Symphonic Tribute Album was produced by Sam Dillard. An epic score to the well-known and well-loved game.
Playlists
- A Light Within Shadow
- Daybreak
- The Sea Awaits
- Symphony Of Courage
- Never Forget
- Distant Shores
- Sands of Fate
- Dangerous Elements
- Symphony of Wisdom
- Faded Legends
- Beyond the Mirror
- Lost Souls
- The Final Quest
- Symphony of Power
- The Sword That Seals the Darkness
- Timeless Journey
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
