Zelda Cinematica Deluxe 2-CD Limited Edition

CD
SKU: 210902-88495-1
Part No: MCOL-0147-CD
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Zelda Cinematica: A Symphonic Tribute Album was produced by Sam Dillard. An epic score to the well-known and well-loved game.

Playlists

  • A Light Within Shadow
  • Daybreak
  • The Sea Awaits
  • Symphony Of Courage
  • Never Forget
  • Distant Shores
  • Sands of Fate
  • Dangerous Elements
  • Symphony of Wisdom
  • Faded Legends
  • Beyond the Mirror
  • Lost Souls
  • The Final Quest
  • Symphony of Power
  • The Sword That Seals the Darkness
  • Timeless Journey

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
