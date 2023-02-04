Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 6 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos [L17]

Set of 6 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos [L17]
View larger
Set of 6 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos [L17]
$29.59
$26.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 6 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

The Art and Making of Alien: Covenant
The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #1
Harryhausen: The Movie Posters Hardcover Edition
Monopoly: Dragon Ball Z Edition
The Dark Knight Rises 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Belmont Stakes 147th Running Official Program Guide (June 6, 2015) American Pharoah Wins Triple Crown [12106]
Ocean’s Eleven Widescreen Edition DVD
First Yank Into Tokyo (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Tom Neal, Barbara Hale [F44]
Blade 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Special Edition
Burst City Special Edition Blu-ray