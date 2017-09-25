Twitter
AMC The Walking Dead Poster Collection – 40 Removable Posters Oversized 16 x 12 inches

$15.99

$10.95


1 in stock


Poster BookSKU: 170926-67740-1
UPC: 9781435147577
ISBN-10: 143514757X
ISBN-13: 978-1-4351-4757-7
Weight: 3.01 lbs
Condition: New

Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Horror | Television | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: AMC Television
Details

Relive some of the most thrilling moments in TV history with this collection of iconic images from AMC’s The Walking Dead. Featuring the show’s heroes, villains, desperate souls, and walkers, this collection of 40 posters brings together striking stills and memorable poster art from the acclaimed series. Each poster is easy to remove and perfect for displaying.

The Walking Dead was adapted by Frank Darabont from the original comic book series by Robert Kirkman.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, Alanna Masterson as Tara Chambler, Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams, Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Lennie James as Morgan Jones and Emily Kinney as Beth Greene.

Specifications

  • Pages: 40 removable photo posters
  • Size: 16.2 x 12.1 inches

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun

