The Incredible Hulk (1977) Pilot Episode 23×33 inch Original German Theatrical Movie Poster [9347]

View larger

$289.99

$245.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191108-79698-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: CBS
Original U.S. Release: November 4, 1977
Rating: TV-PG
Details

This poster was used to promote the theatrical release of the pilot episode of the cult television series The Incredible Hulk, which had a runt time of 1 hour and 35 minutes. The television episode/movie was released on June 19, 1980 in West German theaters.

The Incredible Hulk (1977) Pilot Episode Original German Theatrical Movie Poster. Der Unglaubliche Hulk.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 23x33 in

Cast: Bill Bixby | Jack Colvin | Lou Ferrigno | Susan Batson | Susan Sullivan
Directors: Kenneth Johnson
Project Name: The Incredible Hulk

