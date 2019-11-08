Fire and Ice (1983) 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster [9343]

View larger $98.99 $69.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Fire and Ice 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1983). Feuer und Eis.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 23x33 in

Cast: Cynthia Leake | Randy Norton | Steve Sandor

Directors: Ralph Bakshi | Tom Tataranowicz

Project Name: Fire and Ice

