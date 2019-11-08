Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Fire and Ice (1983) 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster [9343]

Fire and Ice (1983) 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster [9343]
View larger

$98.99

$69.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191108-79696-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Frank Frazetta | Ralph Bakshi  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: August 26, 1983
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Fire and Ice 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1983). Feuer und Eis.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 23x33 in

Cast: Cynthia Leake | Randy Norton | Steve Sandor
Directors: Ralph Bakshi | Tom Tataranowicz
Project Name: Fire and Ice

Related Items

Jan Svankmajer’s Alice DVD (2000)
Inside Kung Fu Magazine The Mystical World of Martial Arts Part 2 (June 1991) Dr. John P. Painter
The British Horror Film: From the Silents to the Multiplex Hardcover Edition
The Movie Book Hardcover 1st Edition (1974) Ridge Press / Playboy Press
Full Metal Panic The Complete Collection 7-Disc Box Set (2005)
Audition Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
Funko POP Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Han Solo Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #47
Men In Black: The Extraordinary Visual Companion to the Films
Cabin Fever – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Music Composed by Nathan Barr and Angelo Badalamenti
Gears of War 4 Teaser 23 x 34 inch Game Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Twentieth Century Fox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *