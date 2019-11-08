Fire and Ice (1983) 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster [9343]

$98.99
$69.97
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Frank Frazetta | Ralph Bakshi items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: August 26, 1983
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Fire and Ice 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1983). Feuer und Eis.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 23x33 in
Cast: Cynthia Leake | Randy Norton | Steve Sandor
Directors: Ralph Bakshi | Tom Tataranowicz
Project Name: Fire and Ice
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Twentieth Century Fox