Django the Bastard (Django the Avenger) 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1969) [9342]

View larger

$45.99

$35.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191108-79694-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Western
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Constantin Film | New Line Cinema
Original U.S. Release: November 8, 1969
Rating: PG
Details

Django the Bastard (Django the Avenger) 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1969). Django und die Bande der Bluthunde.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 23×33 in

Cast: Anthony Steffen | Lucia Bomez | Luciano Rossi | Paolo Gozlino
Directors: Sergio Garrone
Project Name: Django the Avenger

