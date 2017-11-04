The Walking Dead Edition: CLUE The Classic Mystery Game

Game SKU: 171104-68149-1

Details

In AMC’s The Walking Dead Clue edition, players return to the city of Alexandria, where you’ll find the guards protecting the walls have been killed and walkers have overrun the community. You must solve WHO killed the guards, WHERE in Alexandria they were slain, and WHAT weapon was used. Was it Negan in the Infirmary using Lucille? Or was it someone much closer than you think?

Features

AMC’s The Walking Dead version of the classic mystery game Clue

For 3 to 6 players

Ages 18 and up

Game board features images and graphics from The Walking Dead cult television series

Play as your favorite character from the show

Box Contents

Custom Game Board

6 Suspect Personality Cards: Rick, Michonne, Carol, Negan, Daryl and Glenn

6 custom Metal Tokens: Revolver, Knife, Crossbow, Hatchet, Shotgun, Lucille

Rumor Cards: 6 Suspects, 9 Locations and 6 Weapons

6 Custom Movers

Custom Scoring Pad

Mystery Envelope

Instructions

Specifications

Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2.5 inches

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun

Authors: Robert Kirkman

Subject: The Walking Dead

