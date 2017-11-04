The Walking Dead Edition: CLUE The Classic Mystery Game

$39.95
$32.90
UPC: 700304048653
Weight: 3.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: The Walking Dead items
Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: AMC Television | USAopoly
Original U.S. Release: October 31, 2010
Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In AMC’s The Walking Dead Clue edition, players return to the city of Alexandria, where you’ll find the guards protecting the walls have been killed and walkers have overrun the community. You must solve WHO killed the guards, WHERE in Alexandria they were slain, and WHAT weapon was used. Was it Negan in the Infirmary using Lucille? Or was it someone much closer than you think?
Features
- AMC’s The Walking Dead version of the classic mystery game Clue
- For 3 to 6 players
- Ages 18 and up
- Game board features images and graphics from The Walking Dead cult television series
- Play as your favorite character from the show
Box Contents
- Custom Game Board
- 6 Suspect Personality Cards: Rick, Michonne, Carol, Negan, Daryl and Glenn
- 6 custom Metal Tokens: Revolver, Knife, Crossbow, Hatchet, Shotgun, Lucille
- Rumor Cards: 6 Suspects, 9 Locations and 6 Weapons
- 6 Custom Movers
- Custom Scoring Pad
- Mystery Envelope
- Instructions
Specifications
- Size: 15.8 x 10.5 x 2.5 inches
Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun
Authors: Robert Kirkman
Subject: The Walking Dead
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | AMC Television | Board & Card Games | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers | USAopoly | Zombie Films