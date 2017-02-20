$29.95
Original U.S. Release: January 7, 1977
Item Release Date: March 14, 2017
Rating: R
Details
It was one of the few true slasher movies to pre-date HALLOWEEN and FRIDAY THE 13th, and remains the closest you’ll ever come to an actual seedy 70s drive-in experience: It’s a hot summer night in Southern California and the local passion pit is packed with patrons. But when a sword-wielding psycho begins carving up customers, it’ll unspool a grubby cavalcade of creepy carnies, peeping perverts, graphic decapitations and an ending you have to see/hear to believe. John F. Goff (THE FOG), Bruce Kimball (LOVE CAMP 7) and co-writer George Buck Flower (BACK TO THE FUTURE) star in this nasty slab of ’70s sleaze directed by film & episodic television veteran Stu Segall (INSATIABLE), now packed with all-new Special Features and restored from the original camera negative recently discovered in the ruins of the Sky View Drive-In near Oxnard!
Special Features
- Audio Commentary With Director Stu Segall
- Drive-In Days: Interview With Star / Co-Writer John F. Goff
- Norm Sheridan Recalls Drive-In Massacre
- Making the Massacre: Interview With Director Stu Segall
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Runtime: 74
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
Cast: Bruce Kimball | Catherine Barkley | Douglas Gudbye | Jacqueline Giroux | Janus Blythe | John Alderman | John F. Goff | Martin Gatsby | Norman Sheridan | Robert E. Pearson | Sandy Carey | Steve Vincent | Verkina Flower
Directors: Stu Segall
