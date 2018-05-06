Batman Ninja Collector’s Steelbook Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition

$29.98
$24.87
UPC: 883929631049
Part No: 3000077764
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Batman | The Joker items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: April 24, 2018
Item Release Date: May 8, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This beautiful Steelbook Edition of Batman Ninja is made for collector’s looking to cherish this seminal animated film. Batman Ninja showcases some of Japan’s finest artists, who have reimagined the Batman Universe for an anime feature. Batman Ninja is directed by Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Jumpei Mizusaki and features character designs by Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki.
In the film, The Dark Knight travels to a ancient land ruled by sword-wielding samurai warriors and ruthless ninja assassins. Beginning in Gotham City, Gorilla Grodd’s time-displacement machine malfunctions, sending a crazed cast of tyrannical villains back in time to terrorize medieval Japan. The most depraved of the bunch is “Lord” Joker, who seeks total domination of the feudal states and the final elimination of the legendary Caped Crusader.
With his arsenal of tech and weaponry diminishing fast, can Batman gain the advantage in order to keep Lord Koker and the others from rewriting history? Watch as an ancient legend comes to life in this stunningly realized, adrenaline-fuled addition to the Batman Universe.
Special Features
- East/West Batman Featurette
- Batman: Made in Japan Featurette
- New York Comic Con Presents Batman Ninja Featurette
- Character designs by Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki
- Original Japanese audio
- Exclusive Steelbook packaging
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 85
- Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: DTS-HD MA English 5.1, French 5.1, Spanish 5.1 (Blu-ray)
Cast: Ai Kakuma | Akira Ishida | Atsuko Tanaka | Daisuke Ono | Hôchû Ôtsuka | Kôichi Yamadera | Rie Kugimiya | Takehito Koyasu | Wataru Takagi | Yuki Kaji
Directors: Junpei Mizusaki
Project Name: Batman Ninja
Characters: Batman | Catwoman | Harley Quinn | Nightwing | Poison Ivy | Robin | The Joker
Related Items
Categories
Action | Animation | Anime | Blu-ray | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | DC Entertainment | Digital | DVD | Featured - Email | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Warner Bros. | Website Only Listing