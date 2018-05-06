Batman Ninja Collector’s Steelbook Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition

View larger $29.98 $24.87 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Steelbook DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 180506-72886-1

UPC: 883929631049

Part No: 3000077764

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Batman | The Joker items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD

Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: April 24, 2018

Item Release Date: May 8, 2018

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This beautiful Steelbook Edition of Batman Ninja is made for collector’s looking to cherish this seminal animated film. Batman Ninja showcases some of Japan’s finest artists, who have reimagined the Batman Universe for an anime feature. Batman Ninja is directed by Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Jumpei Mizusaki and features character designs by Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki.

In the film, The Dark Knight travels to a ancient land ruled by sword-wielding samurai warriors and ruthless ninja assassins. Beginning in Gotham City, Gorilla Grodd’s time-displacement machine malfunctions, sending a crazed cast of tyrannical villains back in time to terrorize medieval Japan. The most depraved of the bunch is “Lord” Joker, who seeks total domination of the feudal states and the final elimination of the legendary Caped Crusader.

With his arsenal of tech and weaponry diminishing fast, can Batman gain the advantage in order to keep Lord Koker and the others from rewriting history? Watch as an ancient legend comes to life in this stunningly realized, adrenaline-fuled addition to the Batman Universe.

Special Features

East/West Batman Featurette

Batman: Made in Japan Featurette

New York Comic Con Presents Batman Ninja Featurette

Character designs by Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki

Original Japanese audio

Exclusive Steelbook packaging

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 85

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: DTS-HD MA English 5.1, French 5.1, Spanish 5.1 (Blu-ray)

Cast: Ai Kakuma | Akira Ishida | Atsuko Tanaka | Daisuke Ono | Hôchû Ôtsuka | Kôichi Yamadera | Rie Kugimiya | Takehito Koyasu | Wataru Takagi | Yuki Kaji

Directors: Junpei Mizusaki

Project Name: Batman Ninja

Characters: Batman | Catwoman | Harley Quinn | Nightwing | Poison Ivy | Robin | The Joker

Related Items

Categories

Action | Animation | Anime | Blu-ray | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | DC Entertainment | Digital | DVD | Featured - Email | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Warner Bros. | Website Only Listing