Isaac Hayes Greatest Hits – Including Shaft, By The Time I Get to Phoenix, Wonderful + Many More

Isaac Hayes Greatest Hits – Including Shaft, By The Time I Get to Phoenix, Wonderful + Many More
Isaac Hayes Greatest Hits – Including Shaft, By The Time I Get to Phoenix, Wonderful + Many More
Isaac Hayes Greatest Hits – Including Shaft, By The Time I Get to Phoenix, Wonderful + Many More

$7.98

$5.98


2 in stock


Condition: New

Item Release Date: August 28, 2007
Details

This Stax Records release includes some of Isaac Hayes’ greatest songs ever recorded, including the Theme From Shaft, By The Time I Get To Phoenix, Do Your Thing and many others.

NOTE: There are a few hairline cracks in the jewel case. Otherwise, this is a brand new and sealed item.

Playlists

  • Theme From 'Shaft'
    By The Time I Get To Phoenix
    Do Your Thing
    The Look Of Love
    Wonderful
    Walk On By
    Never Can Say Goodbye
    Let's Stay Together
    Joy (Part 1)
    Theme From 'Three Tough Guys'   by: Isaac Hayes

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Composers: Isaac Hayes
Subject: Shaft | Three Tough Guys

