Isaac Hayes Greatest Hits – Including Shaft, By The Time I Get to Phoenix, Wonderful + Many More

This Stax Records release includes some of Isaac Hayes’ greatest songs ever recorded, including the Theme From Shaft, By The Time I Get To Phoenix, Do Your Thing and many others.

NOTE: There are a few hairline cracks in the jewel case. Otherwise, this is a brand new and sealed item.

By The Time I Get To Phoenix

Do Your Thing

The Look Of Love

Wonderful

Walk On By

Never Can Say Goodbye

Let's Stay Together

Joy (Part 1)

Composers: Isaac Hayes

Subject: Shaft | Three Tough Guys

