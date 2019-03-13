Astonishing X-Men Gifted Marvel Knights Animation DVD Edition

$12.99
$4.97
UPC: 826663121339
Part No: SF12133
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Joss Whedon items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios | Shout Factory
Item Release Date: September 28, 2010
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From Joss Whedon, the Mastermind Behind the Acclaimed TV Series Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Firefly, and Award-Winning Artist John Cassaday Comes the Ultimate Story of Mutant Survival!
When Dr. Kavita Rao develops a controversial mutant cure, Professor Charles Xaviers X-Men, the aggressive Wolverine, conflicted Beast and newly returned Kitty Pryde, led by Cyclops and Emma Frost, once again find themselves battling against science, prejudice and a mysterious new foe named Ord! Can the X-Men protect the mutants of the world against this powerful new alien menace and the concoction that threatens to rid them of their unique abilities?
With smart storytelling, incredible action, startling revelations and the reemergence of old friends, this Will Eisner Award winner for Best Continuing Series will have you on the edge of your seat like never before with truly astonishing animated motion co-directed by artist John Cassaday and the legendary Neal Adams himself!
Disc has not been watched. The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Special Features
- A Conversation With Joe Quesada And Neal Adams
- Behind-The-Scenes Look At Marvel Knights Animation
- The Best Of Marvel Super Heroes: What The —? X-Men Edition
- Visual History of the Characters
- Music Video
- Trailers
Specifications
- Runtime: 80
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: 1
Contributors: Joss Whedon
Artists: John Cassaday
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | DVD | Fantasy | Marvel Studios | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Shout Factory | The Museum of Fantastic Art