Jet Li’s Black Mask Blu-ray

Jet Li’s Black Mask Blu-ray
$10.98

$8.99


Blu-raySKU: 171004-67838-1
UPC: 031398101307
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Jet Li  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Artisan | Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: May 14, 1999
Item Release Date: September 2, 2008
Rating: R
Details

Disguised as a mild-mannered librarian, a kung fu master strikes against Hong Kong villains bidding for power.

Action has a new superhero – Black Mask – in this dazzling and explosive martial arts extravaganza! Following his harrowing escape from a secret, superhuman commando unit known as Squad 701, Black Mask takes on a new identity as a quiet librarian named Tsui Chik. His life of normalcy is shaken when a murderous rampage against all of Hong Kong’s drug dealers is linked to Squad 701, forcing him to return as the Black Mask in order to stop their campaign of murder before it’s too late!

Special Features

  • 1080p High Definition
  • Wushu Technique
  • Wushu in Action
  • Black Mask Game
  • Trailers

Specifications

  • Runtime: 102
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish
  • Audio: 7.1 DTS HD Master Audio

Cast: Anthony Chau-Sang Wong | Ching Wan Lau | Françoise Yip | Henry Fong | Jet Li | Karen Mok | King-Fai Chung | Kong Lung | Moses Chan | Xin Xin Xiong
Directors: Daniel Lee

