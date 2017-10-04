Jet Li’s Black Mask Blu-ray

View larger $10.98 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Genres: Action | Crime | Martial Arts | Thrillers

Studio: Artisan | Lionsgate

Original U.S. Release: May 14, 1999

Item Release Date: September 2, 2008

Rating: R

Details

Disguised as a mild-mannered librarian, a kung fu master strikes against Hong Kong villains bidding for power.

Action has a new superhero – Black Mask – in this dazzling and explosive martial arts extravaganza! Following his harrowing escape from a secret, superhuman commando unit known as Squad 701, Black Mask takes on a new identity as a quiet librarian named Tsui Chik. His life of normalcy is shaken when a murderous rampage against all of Hong Kong’s drug dealers is linked to Squad 701, forcing him to return as the Black Mask in order to stop their campaign of murder before it’s too late!

Special Features

1080p High Definition

Wushu Technique

Wushu in Action

Black Mask Game

Trailers

Specifications

Runtime: 102

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish

Audio: 7.1 DTS HD Master Audio

Cast: Anthony Chau-Sang Wong | Ching Wan Lau | Françoise Yip | Henry Fong | Jet Li | Karen Mok | King-Fai Chung | Kong Lung | Moses Chan | Xin Xin Xiong

Directors: Daniel Lee

